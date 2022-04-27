Apple, new beta firmware for Studio Display: improved webcam quality

Apple has released in the past few hours the third beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5, and with them has also made available the 15.5 beta firmware for its new monitor, the Studio Display. The firmware, available only for users who have also installed the beta of macOS Monterey 12.4, mainly goes to improve the quality of the webcam.

From the very first reviews it was noticed a poor quality of the images captured by the Studio Display’s webcam, one Ultra Wide 12 megapixel with Center Stage function which allows you to always keep the user in the center of the scene during a video call. Overall, the images were washed out, grainy and with noticeable noise.