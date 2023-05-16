Apple, new accessibility features with iOS 17: Personal Voice, Live Speech and more

Apple has always been committed to improve the accessibility of its products and services in order to promote a greater digital inclusion and to break down the barriers that can hinder access to technologies for people with disabilities. This commitment is evident in the continuous development of tools, technologies and features to improve the experience of these users. On all its software platforms, year after year, Apple has been constantly expanding these features introducing new tools and improvements to support an ever-widening range of needs and disabilities. Apple also has made accessibility an integral part of its ecosystem development, providing tools and resources for developers to create accessible apps and ensuring that accessibility standards are met. - Advertisement - Apple has developed many accessibility features to date to cover a wide range of disabilities. Among these are VoiceOverwhich provides detailed voice feedback for the blind, hearing accessibility and motor impairment features, including AssistiveTouch which allows you to use your devices without touching the screen, through alternative gestures and movements.

NEW ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES COMING BY YEAR END

Of course, there is always more that can be done and with continued advances in technology there are opportunities to further develop accessibility features and make the technology experience even more inclusive. In this sense, as we also saw for the first time last year, in a beta of iOS 16.2 some traces of a new simplified user interfaceone “Custom Accessibility Mode” which will offer the ability to customize different areas with larger icons and easier to use buttons and controls. Apple is tracking every click of App Store users, report says On the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Daythe global accessibility awareness day that is celebrated next May 18thApple announced a number of new features for cognitive, speech and visual accessibility which will arrive by the end of the year, probably integrated into the next versions of the operating systems that will be announced during the WWDC 2023 which will be held from 5 to 9 June at Apple Park in Cupertino.

ASSISTIVE ACCESS AND LIVE SPEECH

Assistive Access is a new feature designed for users with cognitive disabilities, and developed reflecting the feedback received from people with this type of disability and those who offer them support. Assistive Access focuses the interface on the most used and essential activities: connecting with loved ones, capturing and enjoying photos and listening to music - Advertisement -





Assistive Access allows you to have a personalized experience for Phone and FaceTime, combined into a single “Calls” app, plus Messages, Camera, Photos and Music. The feature offers a distinct interface with high-contrast buttons and large text labels, as well as tools to help caregivers personalize their user experience. For example, for users who prefer to communicate visually, Messages includes an emoji-only keyboard and the ability to record a video message to share with loved ones. You can choose either a more visual, grid-based layout, or a row-based layout for those who prefer text.





For those who have difficulty speaking, the live speech function on iPhone, iPad and Mac allows typing of a text that will be synthesized and played aloud during phone calls, FaceTime and live conversations. Users can also save frequently used phrases for quick recall during a conversation. - Advertisement -

PERSONAL VOICE RECREATES THE USER’S VOICE

personal voicewill also allow users who are at risk of losing the ability to speak, such as in the case of degenerative diseases, to create a voice similar to your own and that it integrates perfectly with Live Speech. The learning process will last about 15 minutes.





Another upcoming feature is meant for blind or visually impaired users. Point and Speak in the Lens app will make it easier for users with visual impairments interacting with physical objects that have different text labels. For example, when using a home appliance, such as a microwave oven, Point and Speak will combine camera images and machine learning LiDAR scanner data to speak text that is within the space that is indicated by the finger.





But that is not all. Hearing impaired users will be able to Pair Made for iPhone hearing aids directly to your Mac and customize them for their hearing comfort. Also, the voice control will offer phonetic suggestions for editing text, allowing voice-typing users to choose the correct word from several that may sound similar. Through the “Voice Control Guide”, users will be able to learn tips and tricks on using voice commands as an alternative to tapping and typing on iPhone, iPad and Mac.









Those who have physical and motor disabilities and use Switch Control they will be able to turn any switch into a virtual game controller to play their favorite games on iPhone and iPad. For visually impaired users, text size will be easier to adjust on Mac apps like Finder, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and Notes. Users sensitive to fast animations will be able to automatically pause images with moving elements, such as GIFs, in Messages and Safari. For users who use VoiceOverFinally, Siri voices will be more natural and expressive, even at high rates of voice feedback, and you can customize the speed of speech with options ranging from 0.8x to 2x Warcraft on mobile: unveiling in May

THE INITIATIVES FOR THE GAAD

In addition to these functions arriving by the end of the year there are also others news that will be available in the next few days. On the occasion of the GAAD, in fact, SignTimethe service that allows users to connect, upon request, with Apple Store and Apple Support personnel capable of communicating in sign language, will be extended from May 18 in various countries, including Italy. In addition, in some Apple Stores around the world there will be information sessions on accessibility features.



