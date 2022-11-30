Apple Names BeReal Best iPhone App at App Store Awards 2022

The winning apps App Store Awards 2022 were announced today by apple, as you may already know. At first, one of the great highlights is the BeReal application, which was among the 16 winners, in addition to being considered by the editors as the best in the category for iphone🇧🇷 Tim CookApple CEO, commented on the news:

This year’s App Store Award winners have reinvented our app experiences that offer fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives.

For those unfamiliar, this is a French social network that emerged in 2019 and, in general, the idea of ​​the platform is to make casual posts, without the need to use filters. That is, the objective is to ensure that users are always authentic throughout their daily routine. The way it works, then, is through a publication that sends mass notification so that other people can follow. In this sense, you can create a video with a maximum duration of 2 minutes and only those who posted at the same time will be able to see what you posted.





- Advertisement - In Europe, BeReal became popular to the point that the country was the 2nd in the world that most downloaded the application in September. In addition, TechSmart has an article that shows you whether the platform is really reliable. This way, you can check the most important details before downloading the app on your smartphone. While the app won in its category, the winner in games was Apex Legends Mobile, by Electronic Arts. The award took into account programs for other Apple devices, such as iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch, each with its respective winner.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

