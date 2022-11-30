Apple must pay $50 million to compensate users of MacBooks with defective keyboards

A deal by Apple to spend about $50 million to compensate MacBook users who suffered at the hands of so-called faulty “butterfly” keyboards appears to be closer to completion. The class-action lawsuit, which stretches back to last year, reached a settlement that received preliminary approval this week by a California federal judge.

It is noteworthy that, from this mountain of money, US$ 13.6 million must end up in the pockets of lawyerswith an additional $2 million in attorney fees and $1.4 million being spent on administrative costs.

The rest should benefit US users who suffered from Apple’s ill-fitting design that plagued MacBooks made between 2015 and 2019 — when the company finally proposed another technology to quell general dissatisfaction. In the case, in fact, Apple just decided to return to the most common scissor mechanism, but sold under the advertising of the “Magic Keyboard”.