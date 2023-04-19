Apple must allow sideloading in iOS 17 to comply with EU law

Apple will have to release the sideload of apps, that is, make it possible to load applications outside the App Store, to meet requirements of the Digital Markets Law of the European Union. With that, the company must make another big change after meeting requests from the economic block for its devices to adopt USB-C ports, more universal, in place of the exclusive Lightning ones.

There are rumors that sideloading is already a planned feature for iOS 17 — a system that will be presented at WWDC23 in June. The idea of ​​the European Union is to encourage competition by requiring companies to provide alternative channels for downloading third-party apps and programs — in Apple’s case, the solution is to end the exclusivity of the App Store.