Apple must allow sideloading in iOS 17 to comply with EU law

Apple will have to release the sideload of apps, that is, make it possible to load applications outside the App Store, to meet requirements of the Digital Markets Law of the European Union. With that, the company must make another big change after meeting requests from the economic block for its devices to adopt USB-C ports, more universal, in place of the exclusive Lightning ones.
There are rumors that sideloading is already a planned feature for iOS 17 — a system that will be presented at WWDC23 in June. The idea of the European Union is to encourage competition by requiring companies to provide alternative channels for downloading third-party apps and programs — in Apple’s case, the solution is to end the exclusivity of the App Store.
The requirement integrates so many other antitrust measures that have been widely publicized in recent months. With the law in force since November last year, the big techs are having to chase the damage. Some measures will already need to be taken by next month, while all technology companies must comply with the legislation by March 2024.
Currently, Apple cell phones only accept installing apps alternatively on jailbreak devices, an unofficial method that destroys the device’s warranty. The company defends the exclusivity of the App Store saying that it is the best way to maintain security, and that adopting such a measure will have bad consequences in the future.