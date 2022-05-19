Apple Music will start streaming live concerts

If you are an Apple Music subscriber you will find a new section, Apple Music Live.

Yes, Apple is betting on live concerts to stream it through its music platform. A plus that will be available to Apple Music subscribers around the world.

Apple Music will stream a Harry Style concert live

The Apple team announced the launch of Apple Music Live. A new section where live concerts will be broadcast as part of the subscription benefits. And no, you will not need to pay extra to have this new option.

The first concert to be covered will be that of Harry Styles from the UBS Arena. The live will be on Friday, May 20, coinciding with the release of his third album, Harry’s House.

But there will be new opportunities for those who cannot see it that day. Both on Sunday 22 and Thursday 26 the concert will be broadcast at different times for those who want to relive it or have missed the live broadcast.

So this new Apple initiative could work as a good launch strategy for artists. And at the same time, the fans of the artists, who still do not have Apple Music, would be encouraged to make the leap to this service so as not to miss out on the exclusive content of their favorite singers.

It is not yet clear if the content will remain on the platform for viewing at any time, or if it will be removed when the scheduled broadcasts end. Apple has also not given details about the rest of the artists that will join this initiative or how often we can expect these live concerts.

Of course, the Harry Styles concert will only be the first in a series of live events, so we’ll have to wait for more updates in the future.