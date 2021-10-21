Apple Music Voice: this is the flat rate (cheap) of Siri-centric music

Surely many of us thought that everything was already invented around musical flat rates, but Apple wanted to go one step further by giving a new twist. And the way of materializing it has taken Siri as the protagonist and its ability to find us practically anything. We must remember that Apple Music has three plans right now: the normal one of almost 10 euros that gives us access to the entire library of more than 90 million songs, and the family one for up to six accounts that we can hire for 15 euros per month. The third is priceless as such since it is inserted into what Californians call Apple One and which includes, in addition to music, Apple TV + movies and series, Apple Arcade video games and extra storage in iCloud. Hello Siri, search … What Apple has thought is that it would be a good idea to respond to users of the company’s HomePod Mini with a music flat rate that only allows voice searches. While on the iPhone, iPad or Mac it is normal to write to the artist we want to find, or the genre we prefer to listen to, those who opt for one of these smart speakers, the best way to do this must be by voice. If we choose to hire it for its price (it does not reach 5 euros per month), this Apple Music Voice rate will deactivate the traditional search and we can only find music by talking directly to Siri. Be it an album, an artist but, above all, a playlist, which is what the service also improves from now on: “Hey Siri, give me the breakfast playlist.” The funniest thing of all is that, when it is available well into the fall, the way to test this new rate will also be by voice. Specifically saying something like “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice test”, so that the system activates those free days in which we can check if it is a good idea to let Apple’s virtual assistant be in charge of finding us everything we want to hear. Apple Music Voice will be available first in just under 20 countries, 17 specifically, including Spain, and if you think that it is the new economic alternative to the 10 euro plans, it is indeed the case. Apple has decided to offer its service practically in half and without limitations for those users who do not want to spend too much … and prefer to use their voice. >