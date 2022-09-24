Apple Music to Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime

- Advertisement -

The year 2023 will bring the best for in almost every way given what has been said it has in store, among which now highlights Apple and Taylor Swift in the Super Bowl. It will be the first time that the renowned artist can be in the great Super Bowl show, according to what was commented by the media Variety. The report indicates that Apple would have taken the command that Pepsi had to this epic show that takes place year after year in this sport.

Taylor Swift and Apple Music at the Super Bowl

The Variety media indicates that they are three very “close” informants regarding these data. He further noted that artist Taylor Swift would be the lead vocalist for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023. So few hours have passed after this huge news and accompanied by the fact that Apple and the NFL have now agreed that Apple Music would be in charge of the sponsorship. The huge halftime show will see the reinforcement of Apple’s platform from next year.

Although the fans of the artist were already aware of this news since the Apple Music agreement. Perhaps a nod to the news was Taylor’s new album, “Midgnights,” as the Apple Music endorsement deal was announced at midnight. Although this sounds a bit forced to be taken seriously, Variety is aiming for something else.

It’s been almost a decade since the Pepsi company got the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship. That year, Taylor Swift also had a long-term contract with the Coca-Cola company. Perhaps because of this, the artist could not perform in the show.

What is now clear is that Taylor Swift would be one of the headliners to be at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. While Apple has had some run-ins with Apple Music in the past, the company has quickly ironed this out.

Swift’s relationship with the Cupertino company has been maintained since then, and they have even collaborated for advertising campaigns. Taylor has also been a prominent member of the “Today at Apple” sessions, also being very close to the Apple Music platform itself.