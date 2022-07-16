Apple Music subscribers can enjoy exclusive live sessions on Spatial Audio

Competition in the industry streaming Internet audio is giving rise to the arrival of initiatives that give platforms the power to differentiate themselves from their competition. In this ongoing maelstrom, it is now Apple that makes the next move with the launch of Apple Music Sessions.

Aimed at Apple Music subscribers, the company notes that these are exclusive live releases by the world’s most prolific and emerging artists, whose recordings have taken place in Apple Music studios around the world.



[mb_related_posts1]

Diversifying the offer for subscribers

Guest artists will recreate and reinvent musical classics available in the Apple Music catalog. But the most interesting of all is that all this experience can be enjoyed by users under Spatial Audio, a technology that makes listening more immersive and enveloping.

At this point, Apple Music overtakes Spotify, which also has its own recording sessions but only allows you to listen to songs in stereo. The Apple Music offer also includes complimentary video recordings that will be available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers worldwide.

For listening, Apple has not established any technical requirements for users to take full advantage of this technology, which implies that it will be available to any user whose only requirement is that they be a subscriber anywhere in the world.

For now, the company will initially focus on the country music genre with a series of artists aligned to this style of music, currently featuring live performances by Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, whose sessions have been recorded at the « Apple Music’s new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee,” the company said in a statement.

And this is what the competition has, looking for ways to differentiate themselves from others, and perhaps this movement will make competing platforms react in order not to be left behind, and more so with the rise of immersive listening experiences that not only takes to musical themes, but also to any content, as we have recently seen with its arrival on Netflix.

[mb_related_posts2]

More Info/Image Credit: Apple