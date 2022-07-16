HomeTech NewsApple Music subscribers can enjoy exclusive live sessions on Spatial Audio

Apple Music subscribers can enjoy exclusive live sessions on Spatial Audio

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
apple music sessions.jpg
apple music sessions.jpg
- Advertisement -

Competition in the industry streaming Internet audio is giving rise to the arrival of initiatives that give platforms the power to differentiate themselves from their competition. In this ongoing maelstrom, it is now Apple that makes the next move with the launch of Apple Music Sessions.

Aimed at Apple Music subscribers, the company notes that these are exclusive live releases by the world’s most prolific and emerging artists, whose recordings have taken place in Apple Music studios around the world.

[mb_related_posts1]

Diversifying the offer for subscribers

Guest artists will recreate and reinvent musical classics available in the Apple Music catalog. But the most interesting of all is that all this experience can be enjoyed by users under Spatial Audio, a technology that makes listening more immersive and enveloping.

At this point, Apple Music overtakes Spotify, which also has its own recording sessions but only allows you to listen to songs in stereo. The Apple Music offer also includes complimentary video recordings that will be available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers worldwide.

How to install Fortnite on an Android mobile that is not compatible

For listening, Apple has not established any technical requirements for users to take full advantage of this technology, which implies that it will be available to any user whose only requirement is that they be a subscriber anywhere in the world.

For now, the company will initially focus on the country music genre with a series of artists aligned to this style of music, currently featuring live performances by Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, whose sessions have been recorded at the « Apple Music’s new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee,” the company said in a statement.

And this is what the competition has, looking for ways to differentiate themselves from others, and perhaps this movement will make competing platforms react in order not to be left behind, and more so with the rise of immersive listening experiences that not only takes to musical themes, but also to any content, as we have recently seen with its arrival on Netflix.

[mb_related_posts2]

More Info/Image Credit: Apple

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

Pros and cons of turning off the router when not in use

Nowadays, we have many devices or appliances at home that we have connected to...
Tech News

Google Play changes permission lists for descriptions

Natural language search is something pursued by the software industry and operating systems for...
Europe

Europe’s week: EU economic woes mount, Ukraine war crimes commitment and Hungary lawsuit

This week, it was officially confirmed that Croatia will introduce the euro on January...
Tech News

Twitter and Elon Musk have an appointment next week… in court

"I'll talk it over with my lawyers," "I'll see you in court," and the...

More like this

Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Apple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Apple has released the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6 to both...

© 2021 voonze.com.