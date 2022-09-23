Apple Music Sponsors Super Bowl Halftime Show Since 2023 | Official

is the new multi-year partner of Super Bowl Showthe musical performance of a quarter of an hour that airs between the second and third time of play, the “most followed of the year” according to the NFL. The news was announced by the same sports league with a press release announcing the sponsorship of Apple, which has long courted the major North American professional football league.

In July puck.news spoke ofmatch between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, senior vice president of the division Internet Software and Services of Apple that would have happened during the Allen & Company conference by Sun Valley. He thought to himself to the acquisition of the rights to broadcast the championship football on Apple TV, but, assuming the three actually met, it could be that they had negotiated sponsorship of the Halftime Show.

Of course, that hard to deal with an operation between 40 and 50 million dollars according to NBC estimates, even Tim Cook is uncomfortable, so there would be nothing to be surprised if it turned out that the sponsorship of Apple Music was only a preliminary step.