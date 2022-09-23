Apple Music Sponsors Super Bowl Halftime Show Since 2023 | Official

apple Music is the new multi-year partner of Super Bowl halftime Showthe musical performance of a quarter of an hour that airs between the second and third time of play, the “most followed of the year” according to the NFL. The news was announced by the same sports league with a press release announcing the sponsorship of Apple, which has long courted the major North American professional football league.
In July puck.news spoke ofmatch between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, senior vice president of the division Internet Software and Services of Apple that would have happened during the Allen & Company conference by Sun Valley. He thought to himself to the acquisition of the rights to broadcast the championship football on Apple TV, but, assuming the three actually met, it could be that they had negotiated sponsorship of the Halftime Show.
Of course, that hard to deal with an operation between 40 and 50 million dollars according to NBC estimates, even Tim Cook is uncomfortable, so there would be nothing to be surprised if it turned out that the sponsorship of Apple Music was only a preliminary step.
The Super Bowl 2023 is programmed for Sunday 12 February in Glendale, Arizona. During the past 120 million people from around the world have seen the performance of a number of artists, with names of the caliber of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem or Mary J. Blige. Apple takes the place of Pepsi, which sponsored the exhibition until the last edition.
We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show – said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. We couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate Apple Music partner for the world’s most watched musical performance, a service that entertains, inspires and motivates millions of people around the world by blending music and technology.
Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we are very excited about Apple Music’s participation on the premier stage in music and football – said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats. We can’t wait to see even more epic performances next year and the next with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Opening image from Pixabay.