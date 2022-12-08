Apple Music Sing now available in iOS 16.2 RC version

- Advertisement -

We already have at our disposal the version of iOS 16.2 RC. Release Candidate means that it is a fully functional version of the operating system and, however, it cannot yet be offered to the public because there are some fringes to be covered. This new version of iOS has a great novelty. Apple Music Sing that we can already test in a general way in this version released for developers.

This new version of iOS 16.2 brings optional end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud features. It does seem that at the moment, to US users. This leaves some iCloud functions without that encryption: iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar.

This version also brings as a novelty the Freeform App, which can be used to draw projects, allowing collaborative work, having synchronized changes in real time.

Another of the great functions that is released in this new version and that is the subject of this post, we are talking about the Sing function of Apple Music. This functionality allows users to have a karaoke on songs that we want being able to adjust the voices and all this in real time. Multiple lyrics views are also offered in order to be able to sing with the person you want, forming the best duet ever.

Apple Music Sing will be available at the end of this month of December, for Apple Music subscribers around the world. The premiere will feature at least 50+ playlists including handpicked songs, duets, choruses and anthems for use with Apple Music Sing.

We must know that this new function of Apple Music Sing is compatible with:

iPhone 11 and later.

11-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation and later.

12.9-inch iPad Pro fifth generation and later.

iPad Air fourth generation and later.

iPad 9th generation and later

iPad mini and later

3rd generation Apple TV 4K, which is the newer model.

It is a good option to spend an entertaining day with friends and/or family. Being able to sing your favorite songs in the form of karaoke and with the quality that Apple Music provides, will surely be a success. We’ll have to wait a bit yet, but it arrives on ideal dates.