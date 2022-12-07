Apple Music Sing karaoke won’t work everywhere | Compatibility list

During the past day Apple introduced a perfect feature for karaoke lovers, which will arrive (in theory…) with perfect timing for the upcoming holiday season. Let’s talk about Apple Music Sing, thanks to which users will very soon be able to sing their favorite songs alone or in company.
With yesterday’s announcement, compatible devices were not specified, but now that a complete list has been released, we will finally be able to know if even what we have available is supported. Of course we are only talking about Apple products, in fact, at the moment there is no compatibility with devices from other brands.
Summarizing very quickly, Apple Music Sing not only allows you to sing passively on a base, but also to adjust the volume of the voices and the background, also flawlessly managing any duets. Here are the main features, as described by Apple.
- Adjustable items: Users now have control over the vocal levels of a song. They can sing in the artist’s original voice, take the lead, or mix millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.
- Texts in real time: Users can sing their favorite songs with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the voice.
- Background voices: Simultaneously sung vocal lines can be animated independently of the lead vocal to make it easier for users to follow along.
- Duet view: Multiple singers appear on opposite sides of the screen to make it easier to sing duets or songs with multiple singers.
And what about the compatibility list? Let’s start right off with saying no will be available on Macwhatever model it is. So only iPhone, iPad and Apple TV will be able to enjoy itbut with limitations! Check for yourself from the list below and if so, very soon you will be able to get going with the karaoke!
While there is no official date, it is very likely that Apple may kick off a beta phase in the next few days, ahead of public release for all. We will talk about it again as soon as we have new details available.
iPhones
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (third generation)
iPads
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- iPad (9th generation)
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad mini (6th generation)
AppleTV
- 2022 Apple TV 4K