Apple Music Sing karaoke won’t work everywhere | Compatibility list

During the past day Apple introduced a perfect feature for karaoke lovers, which will arrive (in theory…) with perfect timing for the upcoming holiday season. Let’s talk about Apple Music Sing, thanks to which users will very soon be able to sing their favorite songs alone or in company.

With yesterday’s announcement, compatible devices were not specified, but now that a complete list has been released, we will finally be able to know if even what we have available is supported. Of course we are only talking about Apple products, in fact, at the moment there is no compatibility with devices from other brands.

- Advertisement -

Summarizing very quickly, Apple Music Sing not only allows you to sing passively on a base, but also to adjust the volume of the voices and the background, also flawlessly managing any duets. Here are the main features, as described by Apple.