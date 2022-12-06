Apple Music Sing debuts on iPhone, iPad and 4K TV: what it is and how it works

Apple Music Single brings karaoke to Apple devices: thanks to this new feature before the end of the year (in time for December 31st…) users of Worldwide they will be able to sing their favorite songs by choosing them from an ever-growing catalog by reading the lyrics of the song that appear in real time on their device (iPhone, iPad or Apple TV 4K). The Cupertino-based company will also make available over 50 playlists created specifically for singing in this unprecedented way.
Just lower the volume of the singer’s voice (but you can never lower it completely) using the appropriate slider and let loose in individual, couple and choral performances: Lyrics on the Apple Music screen will be displayed accordingly depending on the chosen Performance type.
We already know that our users from all over the world love following the lyrics to their favorite songs, so we wanted to further improve this offering to enable even more engagement with music through singing. It’s a lot of fun, our customers will love it – Oliver Schusser, VP of Apple Music and Beats.
The Apple Music Sing feature is integrated into Apple Music and will be available to all subscribers to the music streaming service starting at the end of December 2022 via iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K. These are the main tools:
- ability to adjust the volume of the singers’ voices (real ones): the user can adjust the level of the voice using a special button and decide whether to sing with the artist or alone by choosing from the millions of songs available on the platform.
- texts in real time: The lyrics of the song will appear on the screen of the Apple device so that they can be followed easily.
- background voices: The background voice texts are displayed separately so that everyone can easily follow the correct text.
- duet display: You can view the lyrics of two or more singers simultaneously on opposite sides of the screen.
HERE you will find the new list of Apple services, namely Music, TV+ and One.