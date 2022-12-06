Apple Music Sing debuts on iPhone, iPad and 4K TV: what it is and how it works

Apple Music Single brings karaoke to Apple devices: thanks to this new feature before the end of the year (in time for December 31st…) users of Worldwide they will be able to sing their favorite songs by choosing them from an ever-growing catalog by reading the lyrics of the song that appear in real time on their device (iPhone, iPad or Apple TV 4K). The Cupertino-based company will also make available over 50 playlists created specifically for singing in this unprecedented way.

Just lower the volume of the singer’s voice (but you can never lower it completely) using the appropriate slider and let loose in individual, couple and choral performances: Lyrics on the Apple Music screen will be displayed accordingly depending on the chosen Performance type.