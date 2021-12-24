Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News Apple Music: Shazam offers 5 months free.

In 2018, the company Manzana acquired an agreement with the application of Shazam, program to identify songs, in order for the company to promote Apple Music. Shazam has complied with the agreement since then and it is especially during the festive seasons when the company begins to offer different benefits for users who choose Apple Music. For the festivities this year, Shazam came up with another exclusive special promotion for users new from Apple Music. The company has arrived in 2021 with a new promotion that offers 5 months of free service only for new Apple Music users. While the current users have a free subscription of just 2 months.

Even if Apple Music It already offered a three-month free subscription for new users, this offer of 5 free months goes but those who have not yet experienced the service.

How to get the special offer

As a first step to obtain the service, you should be able to contract it accessing this link (link to the official Shazam website), you can access it from your cell phone or computer.

If that doesn’t seem to work, you can also try downloading the App from Shazam for ios, available in App Store. Once the application is installed, you must log in with your Apple ID and confirm the 5-month free subscription.

In case you are already subscribed to Apple Music, you also have the opportunity to get 2 months free. To activate them, you need to follow the same steps mentioned above.

Until when will the service be available?

According to the reports he has given Manzana regarding this special offer, The free service will be valid until January 31, 2022. Although it is not specified where the offer will be enabled and where it will not, it is estimated that the offer will work for those countries that are allowed access to both applications.