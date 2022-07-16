Apple Music Sessions debuts with Spatial Audio integration

- Advertisement - Apple has recently decided to launch by Apple Music, the live Apple Music Sessions. Those in charge of opening the live sessions were the country singer, Carrie Underwood and, of the same genre, the Canadian Tenille Townes. Apple Music Sessions

The artists who opened Apple Music Session Carrie Underwood Tenille Townes



Apple Music Sessions

The opportunity provided by the Apple Music Sessions is designed so that artists can present a small repertoire of the themes of their choice. For the most part, it is intended that they focus on the best-known songs or hits of their entire career, as well as re-interpret a song with a different version. The ingenious novelty of these sessions is that all the performance is obtained with Spatial Audio and can also be recorded on video.

This won’t just be a US exclusive, Well, the special idea of ​​the Apple Music Sessions is that the Spatial Audio is used by any Apple Music studio around the world. In addition to being able to give artists a space and show some of their art, recording their live performances.

The first artists who will give the pleasure of inaugurating the concept are Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes. They were able to share their music with Apple Music at the new studios located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shared a few words through an ad. In his words, he expressed the great experience that it had been to record directly in the Apple Music studios, as well as commenting on the emotion of having recorded three songs in exclusive versions that his fans will love.

Among the repertoire that Underwood sang, are “Ghost Story” and “Blown Away” of his authorship, in addition to being able to interpret “Mama, I’m Coming Home” which is a song by Ozzy Osbourne. About this, Carrie herself also commented on how excited she was to be able to sing this version, since she had always been a staunch fan of Ozzy Osbourne. She also added that “Mama, I’m Coming Home” always seemed like a country-style song to her, so this version appealed to her a lot. She finally she also hopes to have lived up to the version and to have correctly represented Ozzy Osbourne.

Tenille Townes

As for the Apple Music Session that Tenille Townes had, she also took part of her own repertoire. Among them are “Same Road Home” and “Somebody’s Daughter”, and just like Carrie, she decided to bring a re-interpretation of the song “At Last” originally by Etta James.

Tenille Townes also shared a few words about the session, commenting on how cool the idea of ​​Apple Music Sessions is to allow a live band to perform some of the repertoire. She added that the idea is a totally usable space for the artists, starting this time with Nashville, likewise she expressed the pride that it is to have been part of the opening.

In his statements, he also indicates the affection he has for the song “At Last”, as well as how special it was to record this version, since he had never had the opportunity that his Apple Music Sessions granted. Especially noting that taking a song from someone like James, she gave her the “bar” as a writer by being able to re-version, as well as a singer.

Lastly, Apple also mentions that it already has plans for upcoming artists. Among the next to lead the sessions are Ronnie Dunn and Ingrid Andress, as well as some other singers of the Country genre. However, this will not be a limitation of the sessions, as Apple has among its plans to include many more genres and artists that can contribute much more to the Apple Music Sessions.