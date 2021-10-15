Apple Music makes the leap and will reach all PlayStation 5 users, when?

Apple seems to have taken a liking to not just launching its services on its own devices, and since it took the new path of reaching all corners of the current technological landscape, some of its most relevant apps have landed on mobile phones. , tablets, Smart TVs, HDMI sticks and, for just a few months, also next-gen consoles. These, precisely, are the new playing field for many streaming platforms that see the gamer public as a clear objective of all their content. So since these new generation machines have the ability to reproduce this type of audiovisual content with enormous quality, why not have versions compatible with them? Music comes to the console Apple has already shown that it is interested in consoles, especially PS5, which is currently the best-seller, and proof of this was the arrival of the Apple TV app very soon and a promotion of six months free to its streaming platform. Now, everything indicates that it will not be the only service that they send to the Japanese console since it seems that Apple Music is about to fall. It has been some Reddit users who have raised the alarm at the possibility that has appeared on their consoles to download the Apple Music application even though it is not officially available. According to those same forums, everything indicates that it is a limited distribution for now to the US market, so that in the rest of the countries we will surely have to wait a few more days. Be that as it may, when we have it active, we can use it as a background player when we play with the PS5 menus, or to listen to our favorite songs thanks to that sound system to which we have the console connected. It is true that these apps do not have their best allies on consoles, but it never hurts to have, at least, the opportunity to do something like that no matter how few times we need it. At this time Apple Music is not yet officially available but surely in the next few days we can download it from the PlayStation Store itself, within the applications section where the video streams are hosted. You know, the Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV + and all those. Do you also use the console to listen to music? >