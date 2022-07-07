Apple Music launches a page dedicated to Catalan music

- Advertisement -

Apple Music has added a page of its own Catalan musicwhere the infinite diversity of its current moment is explored, from the new talents to the latest of the voices that turned the catalan rock in a long-distance phenomenon.

With 20 New Must-Play Artist Playliststhe Catalan Music page aims to better serve the Catalan-speaking community, with which Apple Music has a long and strong relationship, with the apps translated into this language since the launch of Apple Music, almost 7 years ago, and on iTunes long before.

Now the Catalan Music page is highlighted on the home page, available in the search section and available for all countries, being Apple Music the first streaming music platform that has its own Catalan music page.

From the protest song to the massive success of the so-called Catalan rock, passing through root folk and trap or urban pop, modern Catalan music covers a century of tradition, local and international influences and regeneration movements. From Serrat, Raimon or the Grup de Folk to Els Pets, Manel, Mishima or Lildami, the history of Catalan music has only just begun.

The rich heritage of Catalan music is faithfully reflected in Apple Music with all the genres and styles that go through the best of the new Catalan rock scene in the playlist .cat with names like Miki Núñez, Verlaat, Marc Vi, Roger Argemí or Siderland among many others.

We must also highlight one of the most successful bands on the Catalan scene such as El Petit De Cal Eril that is present here with its pop melodies tinged with folk roots and expansive psychedelic landscapes, or the premiere of the new album by Antonia Fontwith which the band returns to its essence after a decade of silence with “Un Minut Estroboscopio”.

Another of the outstanding playlists of this new page that could not be missing is that of Lluis Llach. He began to make a name for himself with Els Jutges and is one of the great referents of noca cançó. He is especially known for L’estaca, a song that served as an anthem for many causes. For singing in Catalan during the Franco dictatorship he had to go into exile in Paris, but once he returned to Spain he became a legend. He was the first non-operatic singer to perform at the Liceu in Barcelona and his next steps only increased the myth.

Nor will we miss here a wide selection of the most representative videos of Catalan artists on the playlist .cat videos with names like La Pegatina, El Quinto Carajillo, Mabel Flores or Jazz Woman among many others.

The most contemporary sound is represented by new talents who resoundingly sound like The Tyets who have managed to put Mataró on the map of Catalan urban music. The duo formed by Xavir Coca and Oriol de Ramón, gladly classify themselves within a genre that they themselves have invented: the trapezoid

The irresistible hybrid between trap and reggaeton singing in Catalan, with his candor and humor, is capable of transporting anyone to that time when friendship is the most important thing, to the years of first loves and parties that they forget. Hits like “RRHH (Tinc una casa)” or “Amics, Tiets y Coneguts” have put the name of The Tyets on everyone’s lips and have made a whole generation sing their lyrics.

A complete and enriching musical journey through the sound in Catalan that could not be missing from Apple Music, where the promotion and support of diversity is one of the hallmarks of the Apple music platform.



