Apple Music honors Music Day with 50 Years of Spanish Pop

Apple Music has announced the celebration of the Music’s day next June 21 with a tribute to our musical history that brings the selection 50 Years of Spanish Popplus 50 other playlists curated by experts from all genres, highlighting the immortal names of local pop.

This year Apple Music wants to revive the key songs in the history of Spanish pop, with moments like the creative explosion of the Madrid movement in the 80s, the fusions that brought flamenco closer to pop in the mid-90s or the new batch of singer-songwriters. A complete journey through the decades to store everything you discover in the library.

Apple Music celebrates the last 50 years of Spanish pop history with 50 playlists, which reflect a complete journey, for example, to the prolific decade of the 70s that was led by names like Miguel Ríos, Serrat, Nino Bravo, Las Grecas, José Luis Perales, Julio Iglesias or Camilo Sesto, great artists who are reflected in one of the playlists such as Spanish hits of 1972 .

These artists give way to some 80s musical style unbridled with the Spanish hits of 1982 championed by Mecano, Alaska and Los Pegamoides, Radio Futura or Almodovar & McNamara among other great bands.

In the 90s, resounding hits were released by Héroes del Silencio, La Unión, Miguel Bosé or Pata Negra, which we celebrate with Spanish hits of 1990.

With the arrival of the new millennium, the machinery of unforgettable moments of local pop roared into full swing with Spanish hits of 2000 with Estopa, Amaral, Carlos Jean or the Spanish hits of 2015 that gave birth to Leiva, Pablo López, Alejandro Sanz or Rozalén to culminate the decade with new sounds that led to the internationalization of our music with Spanish hits of 2019 led by Rosalía, Omar Montes or Bad Gyal among many others.

The origins of Music Day

The day June 21 It is the European Music Day, something that becomes official as of 1982. It was in June of that same year, where for the first time, a group of musicians took to the streets to celebrate this date with the intention of entertaining the public and where there was no distinction regarding musical genres and that it opened the doors to new manifestations such as urban music, rap or techno, among others.

The forerunner of this idea was the American musician Joel Cohen in 1976, who proposed that musical groups play during the two solstices that are celebrated each year, the first on June 21 and the other on December 21, which which became a fact from that same year, in Toulouse, France.