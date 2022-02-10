Apple Music: Free trial will require purchase of AirPods, HomePods or Beats

Apple has made a big change to its music app this week. Apple Music has reduced its three-month free trial. Although since its inception in 2015, the 3-month free trial helped set this app apart from its competitors like Spotify. Now the app offers the standard service for just one month for free.

Apple Music reduced to one month free

Changes within the application were first detected by Macotakara, who along with the 9to5Mac blog confirmed the news. Now him Apple Music official website also indicates this, since all users entitled to only one free month of access to the service. Once said trial month has ended, the plan will automatically renew at the full price of 8.7 euros per month.

This change is general for everyone, since the reduction of the trial period is applicable to all the places where this app is available, which is 150 countries around the world.

This has not yet stopped Apple from promoting six-month free trial for Apple Music for new subscribers who have purchased an audio product of your choice. Products included in this offer are: AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, Beats, and HomePod mini. These deals are also sponsored by sites like Best Buy where they regularly offer trials of the app with the purchase of some products.