Apple Music: Free trial will require purchase of AirPods, HomePods or Beats

Apple has made a big change to its music app this week. Apple Music has reduced its three-month free trial. Although since its inception in 2015, the 3-month free trial helped set this app apart from its competitors like Spotify. Now the app offers the standard service for just one month for free.
Apple Music reduced to one month free
Changes within the application were first detected by Macotakara, who along with the 9to5Mac blog confirmed the news. Now him Apple Music official website also indicates this, since all users entitled to only one free month of access to the service. Once said trial month has ended, the plan will automatically renew at the full price of 8.7 euros per month.
This change is general for everyone, since the reduction of the trial period is applicable to all the places where this app is available, which is 150 countries around the world.
This has not yet stopped Apple from promoting six-month free trial for Apple Music for new subscribers who have purchased an audio product of your choice. Products included in this offer are: AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, Beats, and HomePod mini. These deals are also sponsored by sites like Best Buy where they regularly offer trials of the app with the purchase of some products.
Given this news, Apple has said:
New subscribers can get up to a six-month free trial of Apple Music with a choice of audio device. You must make sure that your iPhone or iPad has the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Then you can activate your Apple Music free trial after pairing your audio device with your iPhone or iPad. You may have three months to redeem the offer after the first activation of the device of your choice.
Any AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro device may be eligible. No purchase necessary for current owners of the above devices. AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible.
The prices for the full version remain set the same, starting at 4.36 euros for the Apple Music Voice plan and the Apple Music plan for students. While the individual plan remains at 8.73 euros per month and the family plan of the app is at 13.9 euros per month. Now that you do request the Apple One package, Apple Music is included in it from 13.10 euros for individual access to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud +.
In case you are interested in other options such as Spotifyit offers an option of three month free trial for new subscribers who decide to start paying from PayPal.
