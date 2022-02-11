Apple Music for Android is updated: ‘widgets’ and reference to a new ‘app’

Widgets have been one of the protagonists of the iOS ecosystem since September 2020 when version 14 arrived, and from that moment, it seems that Android users and developers once again remembered that they had them there dying of laughter on the screens of their smartphones. Without paying too much attention to them or giving them the importance they really deserve. Now, it has been Apple that has responded to Apple Music users in Google’s OS, which has always been the fiercest competition and that in the days of Steve Jobs in life they came to swear eternal hatred. Luckily, times change and those in Cupertino have been able to open up to other ecosystems with their services. New widgets for Android The new APK that reaches version 3.9 finally brings a whole catalog of new widgets directly inspired by those of iOS. Here, Apple has pulled from its design concepts to offer the same experience of using its streaming platform. Therefore, we will have many alternatives to have relevant information about what we are listening to. As you can see from the screenshots, there are widgets that only play the current song and others with the most recent albums that we have listened to, as shortcuts that we can start with a simple touch. Of course, depending on the space that we have available on the home screen, we can place rectangular or square modules. As we say, it is version 3.9 that brings us these changes, so if you want to get it, check that you do not have any updates pending from the Play Store. But in addition to this good news, there have been signs that Apple could be preparing a new music service, this time focused on classical music. In the style of the Berlin Philharmonic, with season passes for live events or historic concerts with legendary conductors of the orchestra. Apple Classical is mentioned as a text string within the code of the Apple Music app, so we will see if this new leg, created from the acquisition of Primephonic in 2021, is not reflected as a section within the service musical, or if the North Americans will be tempted to offer it as an alternative only for classical music lovers separately, within that subscription of subscriptions that they have turned into Apple One. >