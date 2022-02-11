Tech News

Apple Music for Android is updated: ‘widgets’ and reference to a new ‘app’

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Widgets have been one of the protagonists of the iOS ecosystem since September 2020 when version 14 arrived, and from that moment, it seems that Android users and developers once again remembered that they had them there dying of laughter on the screens of their smartphones. Without paying too much attention to them or giving them the importance they really deserve. Now, it has been Apple that has responded to Apple Music users in Google’s OS, which has always been the fiercest competition and that in the days of Steve Jobs in life they came to swear eternal hatred. Luckily, times change and those in Cupertino have been able to open up to other ecosystems with their services. New widgets for Android The new APK that reaches version 3.9 finally brings a whole catalog of new widgets directly inspired by those of iOS. Here, Apple has pulled from its design concepts to offer the same experience of using its streaming platform. Therefore, we will have many alternatives to have relevant information about what we are listening to. As you can see from the screenshots, there are widgets that only play the current song and others with the most recent albums that we have listened to, as shortcuts that we can start with a simple touch. Of course, depending on the space that we have available on the home screen, we can place rectangular or square modules. As we say, it is version 3.9 that brings us these changes, so if you want to get it, check that you do not have any updates pending from the Play Store. But in addition to this good news, there have been signs that Apple could be preparing a new music service, this time focused on classical music. In the style of the Berlin Philharmonic, with season passes for live events or historic concerts with legendary conductors of the orchestra. Apple Classical is mentioned as a text string within the code of the Apple Music app, so we will see if this new leg, created from the acquisition of Primephonic in 2021, is not reflected as a section within the service musical, or if the North Americans will be tempted to offer it as an alternative only for classical music lovers separately, within that subscription of subscriptions that they have turned into Apple One. >

Previous articleLooking for a gift for Valentine’s Day?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Apple Music for Android is updated: ‘widgets’ and reference to a new ‘app’

Widgets have been one of the protagonists of the iOS ecosystem since September 2020 when version 14...
5G News

Looking for a gift for Valentine’s Day?

We are still dispensing the last pieces of nougat that remain at home and, suddenly, It turns out...
Android

Google’s work to extend dynamic themes to all Android 12 devices

Android 12 has come with many new features, including its new visual style guide called Material You, highlighting...
Apple

Apple announces a series of AirTag updates and unwanted tracking

Apple announced today that it is making some updates to AirTags with the aim of reducing unwanted tracking,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.