Apple Music, DJ Mix and Boiler Room arrive in Dolby Atmos with spatial audio

DJ Mix has arrived on Apple Music, musical sets in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos that will bring listeners “into an immersive audio experience” with “multidimensional sound and clarity”. It starts with Jeff Mills, Detroit-based DJ and producer, who made an exclusive one-hour set called “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix”.

With DJ mix, Apple claims, officially relaunches too Apple Music’s One Mix series, a showcase of the best DJs and producers in the world. New mixes will be added monthly in the coming weeks. The arrival of spatial audio, according to the Cupertino company, is the “natural next step” in Apple Music’s commitment to audio and DJ mixes following the recent launch of a program that identifies and rewards all individual creators.