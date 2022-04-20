Tech GiantsApple

Apple Music, DJ Mix and Boiler Room arrive in Dolby Atmos with spatial audio

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

DJ Mix has arrived on Apple Music, musical sets in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos that will bring listeners “into an immersive audio experience” with “multidimensional sound and clarity”. It starts with Jeff Mills, Detroit-based DJ and producer, who made an exclusive one-hour set called “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix”.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

With DJ mix, Apple claims, officially relaunches too Apple Music’s One Mix series, a showcase of the best DJs and producers in the world. New mixes will be added monthly in the coming weeks. The arrival of spatial audio, according to the Cupertino company, is the “natural next step” in Apple Music’s commitment to audio and DJ mixes following the recent launch of a program that identifies and rewards all individual creators.

Read:

iPhone 14 with only eSIM will be done: but it will not be the only option

Using Shazam’s technology, which Apple acquired in 2018 for $ 400 million, Apple Music is working with major, independent labels to find ways to fairly divide royalties between DJs, labels and artists featured in the mixes. This is to make sure that musicians get paid for their work even when other artists use their music.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

As part of today’s announcement, Apple Music Also Debuted “Boiler Room”, recordings made in discos, festivals and raves, also enriched for the first time by spatial audio. Apple Music will add more sessions mixed into spatial audio throughout the year.

Previous articleSamsung has a plan to increase the battery of its phones: use electric car technology
Next articleWork-life balance bill: Increase in breastfeeding hours with pay and transgender rights
Abraham

Related articles

Ireland

Work-life balance bill: Increase in breastfeeding hours with pay and transgender rights

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman is to bring the "work-life balance bill" before the cabinet today. This bill...
Tech News

Samsung has a plan to increase the battery of its phones: use electric car technology

Samsung SDI, a manufacturer of batteries and electronic materials, is working on an ambitious plan to...
Mobile

Activate the sidebar of your Realme phone to squeeze its possibilities

Realme has positioned itself as one of the main manufacturers of mobile phones in our country. ...
Tech News

Performance Lab, the plugin that will improve the performance of WordPress, already out of beta

WordPress has been lagging behind in the performance quesito for many years.Other platforms specialized in creating websites have...