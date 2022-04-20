Apple Music, DJ Mix and Boiler Room arrive in Dolby Atmos with spatial audio

DJ Mix has arrived on Apple Music, musical sets in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos that will bring listeners “into an immersive audio experience” with “multidimensional sound and clarity”. It starts with Jeff Mills, Detroit-based DJ and producer, who made an exclusive one-hour set called “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix”.
With DJ mix, Apple claims, officially relaunches too Apple Music’s One Mix series, a showcase of the best DJs and producers in the world. New mixes will be added monthly in the coming weeks. The arrival of spatial audio, according to the Cupertino company, is the “natural next step” in Apple Music’s commitment to audio and DJ mixes following the recent launch of a program that identifies and rewards all individual creators.
Using Shazam’s technology, which Apple acquired in 2018 for $ 400 million, Apple Music is working with major, independent labels to find ways to fairly divide royalties between DJs, labels and artists featured in the mixes. This is to make sure that musicians get paid for their work even when other artists use their music.
As part of today’s announcement, Apple Music Also Debuted “Boiler Room”, recordings made in discos, festivals and raves, also enriched for the first time by spatial audio. Apple Music will add more sessions mixed into spatial audio throughout the year.
