Apple Music Comes to Waze: How It Works

Between retro skins, relaxing themes, Batmobiles and Ghostbusters cars, Waze is a navigation app that perfectly lives up to its smiling and light-hearted logo, and certainly does not skimp on the options and customization possibilities provided to the user. Among the least bizarre and the most functional for a large slice of the public has been there for some time “Waze Audio Player“, a feature launched in 2018 that allows, quite simply, to check various third party multimedia apps (for listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks or news) directly within Waze.

A nice convenience, which thus avoids having to switch from one app to another, and which is now enriched with one more option for iPhone users. As communicated by Google on the blog dedicated to Waze, in fact, the iOS app now integrates Apple Music support: