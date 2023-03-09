Apple Music Classical official: it will be available from next March 28th

Probably a little later than expected, Apple Music Classical, the long-awaited app dedicated to classical music, made its appearance today on the App Store where it is possible to “reserve” it (link in SOURCE) before official launch scheduled for March 28th. The app will automatically download when available. Access to Apple Music Classical will be free for Apple Music subscribers.

Apple Music Classical will offer access to over 5 million pieces of classical musicincluding new high-quality audio releases (up to 192kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless), plus hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and more features including informative composer biographies and in-depth guides for several works.