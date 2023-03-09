Apple Music Classical official: it will be available from next March 28th

Probably a little later than expected, Apple Music Classical, the long-awaited app dedicated to classical music, made its appearance today on the App Store where it is possible to “reserve” it (link in SOURCE) before official launch scheduled for March 28th. The app will automatically download when available. Access to Apple Music Classical will be free for Apple Music subscribers.
Apple Music Classical will offer access to over 5 million pieces of classical musicincluding new high-quality audio releases (up to 192kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless), plus hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and more features including informative composer biographies and in-depth guides for several works.
These, in summary, are the main features of Apple Music Classical as reported in the information framework on the App Store:
- Receive unlimited access to the largest classical music catalog (over 5 million songs), with everything you want to hear: from new releases to the most celebrated masterpieces and Apple exclusives.
- Search by composer, opera, conductor or director, or by catalog number, and instantly find specific recordings.
- Listen in the best audio quality, up to 192kHz/24bit Hi-Res Lossless and enjoy listening to several iconic albums available in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.
- Benefit from comprehensive and accurate metadata to ensure you know exactly what and who you are listening to.
- Learn as you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of works, and more.
- Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.
Apple Music Classical was built using the know-how of Primephonic, a company that Apple acquired in 2021 that specializes in streaming classical music with search and navigation features specially optimized for this musical genre.
Apple Music Classical requires an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family or Apple One), is not available with the Apple Music Voice plan, and is supported on all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.