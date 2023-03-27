5G News
Apple Music Classical, early launch for some Asian users

Apple Music Classical, early launch for some Asian users

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Although the launch of Apple Music Classical is scheduled for tomorrow March 28, it seems that the app is starting to be available to some iPhone users in select Asian countriessuch as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to the growing number of reports that have appeared on Twitter in recent hours.

Apple Music Classical became available for pre-order on the App Store in early March, but it has been talked about for some time and much detail has been disclosed in advance. Now that the first users can already take advantage of it, we also have some screenshots shared by the famous profile ShrimpApplePro. We suggest them to follow.


- Advertisement -

The application will offer over five million pieces of classical music and will be free for all standard Apple Music subscribers, whose only limitation will be to have a device updated to iOS 15.4 and later. Apple Music‌ Classical is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. The standalone app leverages playlists and audio content discovered by the aforementioned startup, leveraging search capabilities, metadata, and more .

According to the Cupertino company that the app features thousands of biographies of composers, descriptions of key works and more. Recall that Initially Apple had planned the launch of Classical in 2022, but on balance no announcements came until the beginning of this year. Yet by now it’s only a matter of hours and tomorrow all classical music lovers will be able to officially enjoy it.

We conclude by reminding you that support for Apple Music’s spatial audio will also arrive tomorrow on the latest devices produced by Sonos. The announcement came at the presentation of the new speakers Era 300 and Era 100.

