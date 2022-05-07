Apple Music, Apple’s turnaround on changing the playback speed

With iOS 15.5, the ability to alter the playback speed on Apple Music should return, a feature that is not available on the official client but is offered by various alternative players thanks to a special API. For unknown reasons, Apple has decided to withdraw this API with the release of iOS 15.4, however without warning, creating frustration among developers and, in turn, users of apps like Perfect Tempo, which are also quite popular.

It is quite rare for Apple to retrace its steps – so quickly at that, but it looks like this will be one of those occasions. This was confirmed by one of the developers working on the Apple music streaming service, with a short but concise post in the developer forum thread discussing the matter. The message is as follows: