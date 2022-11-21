Apple Music appears on display at Tesla Museum

- Advertisement -

Recently, one of the most expensive cars in the world, Tesla was part of a museum exhibition and in said exhibition there was a hint about support with Apple Music adding the infotainment system and that it could finally be on the way (or No).

The car model put on display was the Tesla Model S long Range and it is part of the company’s exhibition participating in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Despite the fact that the entire premise is located in a vehicle exhibition that is interested in the history of Tesla and presents innovations in technology, the interface of said model showed a curiosity for Apple users.

Tesla and Apple Music

One of the photographers in attendance was able to capture the interior of one of the Tesla vehicles. The photographer in charge was the founder of ABetterTheater.com, Aaron Cash and posted on his Twitter profile. In it you can see the Apple Music icon covering the main screen. Then in another image you can also see the QR code that can be scanned to redirect the user to the activate.apple.com websitewhich is used to link the Apple Music account on some specific devices.

In the exhibition where this could be observed, the visitor can enter and sit comfortably in the vehicle, as well as being allowed to test the functions that the car includes. However, he also mentions to Cash that the car was more of a demo than one ready to go. youHe also comments that the firmware it showed was a modified one since it is not the publicly known version.

This unusual fact in the exhibition could try to indicate that Apple Music could still be in negotiations to integrate with future updates. However, this could just be an isolated event and you may not have any assurance that it will actually arrive.

At the time, the support with Apple Music had an announcement in Tesla although it was not real. Now, in December of two years ago, the rumor of including said function returned. Apple Music’s compatibility with Tesla became less real when code references were removed, indicated TeslaNorth.

Fed up came to a developer who decided to launch Tesla Android Project in May of this year. This would be for users who wanted to add CarPlay through an interactive video stream. This was all made possible by the Raspberry Pi which enabled Wi-Fi in the browser that is built in.