Apple Music and other services cut 1 million subscribers

The situation of streaming services is increasingly in a somewhat inconvenient situation. Apple Music and more kinds of services just dropped their subscribers by around 1 million. Only during these months in the United Kingdom, at least speaking of the data of a survey. Regarding these data, everything seems to indicate that younger consumers are the ones who decide to stop subscribing.

Apple Music and more take losses

The middle Kantar has shown some data that shows losses of around one million subscriptions to this type of service in the United Kingdom alone. At least the apparent reasons show that this is simply don’t have too much spending money.

Due to the situation of the United Kingdom in terms of the economy, everything seems to indicate that young people do not tend to decide to continue with their subscription. All this is because inflation in that country has increased by 9%. Not to mention that this may even go up much higher than anticipated.

Especially during these last three months, the situation has been damaged since users stop using this service. Not in the case of a few, but there are around a million consumers who base their reason under the cloak of not having to spend too much on these services. Those who have maintained this reason are around 37% of users, although the figures cite 4% more than the previous year.

Some reasons

Regarding the data, Apple Music gained around 12.4% in terms of users who subscribed during the previous quarter in the UK. If Australia is to be counted, it has increased 11.3%, Germany only 6.4% and finally the United States only 9.7%. The media assumes that inflation problems are increasing in the area, so consumers are less and less looking for the subscription.

During the year 2020, in its first months there were 43.6% who were still active consumers subscribed to the different music streaming services in the United Kingdom. After this situation, more and more young users who kept subscriptions were less and less. Now only 600,000 users under the age of 35 do not have access.

That is why Apple Music and Spotify offer discounts for students. Even under this situation, the numbers dropped from 67% to 59%. While these data are true, those under 35 do not have too much music, but they do have ads.