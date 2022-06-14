Apple Music and Apple Arcade will improve their revenue by 36% forecasted by 2025

Apple services continue to remain constant in user growth and profits. According to Reutersan analysis by JP Morgan estimates an increase in revenue from Apple Music and Apple Arcade generating more than 8 billion dollars in 2025. A very favorable outlook for two of the most popular services of the apple.

Good future for Apple Music and Apple Arcade

Services that are ad-free and in-house purchases could scale to 36% growth by 2025. The subscriber base would remain at about 180 million users approximately, being the majority in music (110 against 70 of games). The expansion of the internet and the booming growth in the gaming market are the main reasons for estimating such numbers.

Regarding income, 7 billion dollars would be generated by Apple Music while Arcade would take 1.2 billion. And that’s not all, according to the details of the Chatterjee firm, the Apple market in these two sectors will continue to grow beyond 2025. Specifically, it is estimated 360 billion in Apple Arcade and 55 billion in Apple Music for 2028.

Those from Cupertino take care of their numbers

Those of Cupertino are not the best exposing data, it is more, it is almost a state secret that can be known by light data. The latest official data from the company records revenues of 19.82 billion dollars for services. The two services plus the App Store and Apple TV+ are concentrated here.

We can predict that as long as news continues to arrive at both services, users will continue to be subscribed. It will also be a source of inspiration for those who have an Apple device and have not subscribed even once. For now, the last thing they can boast of is having released the Dolby Atmos system and Lossless quality on Apple Music.

