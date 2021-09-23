Apple Music already offers spatial audio on your iPhone, what do you need to listen to it?

The so-called spatial audio is not a novelty of iOS 15 since this technology was released practically a year ago for certain contents of the old iTunes. Especially for series and movies that were updated to support this curious special effect. Because one of the great claims of this function is the surprising effect it causes on those who try it. The spatial audio with tracking of the movements of our head is easy to explain but difficult to transmit in terms of sensations. When we listen to music on headphones, it moves with us and we always have the feeling that it surrounds us, that we hear it everywhere and that its point of origin always moves at the same time as us. And now we have it available on Apple Music. You tour, the music doesn’t. Now, imagine that you are at a concert and the singer is in front of us. Even if we close our eyes we know that the band is just ahead, a few meters away. But what if we turn our heads to look at something behind us? Indeed, that voice and the instruments would have turned 180 degrees. At that moment, if we close our eyes again, we will also know that the stage is behind us. That is precisely the effect that spatial audio achieves. That the sound source is fixed to a point in space, so it does not matter how much we turn or tilt our heads and when we close our eyes we will know perfectly well where that sound comes from. Like on the concert stage. The surprising thing about this technology is that there comes a time when we have the feeling that we are not listening to music with headphones, but that we are enjoying it as if it were part of the environment. Apple reminds us that “the release of iOS 15 brings an added treat if you’re a fan of immersive audio: a great soundstage for your songs. As hinted at at WWDC in June, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 users now have dynamic tracking. Head for spatial audio in Apple Music. While you’re using AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, instruments and voices will have a fixed virtual presence in one place – turn your head and that guitar or voice will move accordingly. ” Of course, remember that it is not compatible with the first and second generation Airpods, or with other models that we can find on the market.