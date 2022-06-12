Apple Music: all the news that it includes with iOS 16

With the recent presentation of new during WWDC, it is also undeniable not to include everything new in Apple Music. Despite the fact that this platform will bring with it quite a few things, the presentation of iOS 16 decided to focus its marketing on another sector of users without paying much attention to the streaming service. So there are features and settings that many Apple Music consumers will appreciate learning about with iOS 16.

New Apple Music features in iOS 16

During this week, iOS 16 presented endless new features and among them without much attention is Apple Music. User playlists will now have their own orderbeing that the songs tend to have a descending order of addition to the list, that is to say that the recently added ones go at the bottom.

It is clear that it makes everything more practical for iOS 16 users, that the Apple Music lists can have their own order either by type of Artist, Title or Album, among other options. In addition, although not innovative, it is clear that it is still in the matter of helping the user, this time adding a favorites button for band or artist profiles. Following singers and being aware as much as possible of the news will be much better for users.

Some other additions to Apple Music

A volume HUD with better settings. Something more similar to what the bar of a song shows.

A more rounded redesign for the charts, singles and albums section.

Now there is also a change in the Apple music widget, which can also be integrated into the new iOS 16 Lock Screen.

It can be viewed from where you are playing, that is, if it is a HomePod, AirPod, Beats or any other.

Synchronization of movies, music, games in Messages when chatting with the help of SharePlay.

A better management of the songs, for example the possibility of moving and dropping them to integrate them into a list when queuing them.

An efficient function will be the automatic transfer of songs from one HomePod to another equal, this would be without any intermediary such as the use of AirPlay by the other device.

In addition, an interesting function called Personalized Spatial Audio. Apple Music users on iOS 16 will have the ability to use it on their AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Through the TrueDepth of your device, perform a 3D recognition of your face to have a better setting with your AirPods. Thus the audio quality is greatly improved.