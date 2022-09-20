Apple moves part of the production of the iPhone 14 to the Pro version

Sales of the new 14 Pro are proceeding very well with demand that is still high and an offer that for now is managing to keep up even if delivery times are progressively lengthening. To date, to get your hands on the most requested versions of iPhone 14 Pro (HERE our first impressions) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (those with 128GB and 256GB of memory) you have to wait just under a month.

Different speech for the “base” models of the iPhone 14 range. Thanks to the little difference in hardware characteristics compared to last year’s models, in fact, the demand would be very low so much that would have decided to move part of the lines to the Pro versions.