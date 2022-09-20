Apple moves part of the production of the iPhone 14 to the Pro version

Sales of the new iphone 14 Pro are proceeding very well with demand that is still high and an offer that for now is managing to keep up even if delivery times are progressively lengthening. To date, to get your hands on the most requested versions of iPhone 14 Pro (HERE our first impressions) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (those with 128GB and 256GB of memory) you have to wait just under a month.
Different speech for the “base” models of the iPhone 14 range. Thanks to the little difference in hardware characteristics compared to last year’s models, in fact, the demand would be very low so much that apple would have decided to move part of the production lines to the Pro versions.
This indiscretion comes from the authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities according to which the Cupertino company has already forwarded this request to Foxconn. According to Kuo, the conversion of the production line is expected to result in an increase in production of the iPhone 14 Pro by approximately 10% as well as an average increase in the overall sales price of the iPhones in the fourth quarter.
Apple announced the new iPhone 14 last September 7 and sales started from September 16. From the early days, analysts had noted the excellent start of the Pro models and the lack of interest in the basic models, foreseeing a possible shift of production lines.
