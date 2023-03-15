Apple may use M2 chipset in iPad Air 6, says rumor

Rumors released this week suggest that Apple may launch the iPad Air 6 equipped with the M2 platform, a high-performance chipset that should deliver similar performance to the iPad Pro even in the most affordable model. This component brings a considerable evolution in relation to its predecessor, the M1.

As the informant Revegnus speculates, even if Apple’s next tablet brings the SoC M2 it is likely that there will be some performance restrictions in order to keep it in the sub-high-end category. This can be done by reducing the number of GPU cores, which instead of 10 should go to just 7 or 8, reducing graphics efficiency.