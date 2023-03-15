Apple may use M2 chipset in iPad Air 6, says rumor

Rumors released this week suggest that Apple may launch the iPad Air 6 equipped with the M2 platform, a high-performance chipset that should deliver similar performance to the iPad Pro even in the most affordable model. This component brings a considerable evolution in relation to its predecessor, the M1.
As the informant Revegnus speculates, even if Apple’s next tablet brings the SoC M2 it is likely that there will be some performance restrictions in order to keep it in the sub-high-end category. This can be done by reducing the number of GPU cores, which instead of 10 should go to just 7 or 8, reducing graphics efficiency.
It will be nothing new if the Cupertino giant actually downgrades the CPU in order to prevent the performance from matching the most expensive and advanced model. Considering the price range of the Air line, it is almost certain that the manufacturer should not introduce a screen with mini-LED technology, avoiding the increase in the launch value.
Therefore, the tablet must use the same front panel as its older “brother”, but with improvements and enhancements to bring greater image quality, sacrificing the mini LED. As usual, the company has not confirmed or denied any rumors about its products, so we are in the dark regarding the iPad Air 6 data sheet.
Do you plan to invest in an iPad this year? Which model are you looking at? Tell us, comment!