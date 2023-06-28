Apple may replace old model used by employees with the iPhone 14 line

Information released this week suggests that Apple intends to replace the iPhone XS used by its employees as a work smartphone with variants of the iPhone 14 line. , and should be abandoned by the collaborators. Apparently, a significant portion of employees of the Cupertino giant are complaining about the performance of the iPhone XS in certain activities not specified to the press. This must be one of the main reasons that can make the manufacturer choose one of the four versions of the current generation to use for years to come.

The iPhone XS comes equipped with a 5.8-inch OLED screen and the Apple A12 Bionic processor, in addition to 4 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage, while the iPhone 14 (entry version) delivers a Super Retina display 6.1″ XDR OLED with the Apple 15 Bionic chipset, up to 3.2 GHz octa-core and 4 nm lithography. Apple, as usual, has not taken a position on the rumors, keeping its plans under wraps. Mark Gurman, the informant responsible for this speculation, did not say whether the upgrade to the company’s work cell phones will happen homogeneously across all units or whether it will remain restricted to the United States. Check out the source of the rumor below: Google Introducing: Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV and More

Apple retail stores will begin moving their point of sale systems (called Isaacs) from old iPhone Xs to iPhone 14s. This won’t mean anything for customers, but it’ll make things quicker for retail employees who often have to swap the aging iPhones out multiple times per day. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 26, 2023

