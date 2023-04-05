Apple may release iOS 16.4.1 update soon with fixes

A apple may be in final preparations to roll out the update 16.4.1 for your mobile operating system iOS. The update should arrive soon with some fixes for bugs reported to the version company 16.4, released a few weeks ago. According to website information MacRumors, it’s still not clear when the update will be available for users of compatible iPhones, but the update should be released by Apple this week or next. Anyway, as soon as possible.





Minor updates, such as the possible 16.4.1 of iOS, usually be very focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since the arrival of iOS 16.4, some users have complained about problems with the Weather app. - Advertisement - Apple’s own system status pages acknowledge issues with the Weather app. Also, other users have reported having to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords after the update, which is a big nuisance.