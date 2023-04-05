5G News
Apple may release iOS 16.4.1 update soon with fixes

Apple may release iOS 16.4.1 update soon with fixes

Published on

Published on

By Abraham
X Launcher Pro brings the possibility to make your Android look like iOS
A apple may be in final preparations to roll out the update 16.4.1 for your mobile operating system iOS. The update should arrive soon with some fixes for bugs reported to the version company 16.4, released a few weeks ago.

According to website information MacRumors, it’s still not clear when the update will be available for users of compatible iPhones, but the update should be released by Apple this week or next. Anyway, as soon as possible.


Minor updates, such as the possible 16.4.1 of iOS, usually be very focused on bug fixes and security improvements. Since the arrival of iOS 16.4, some users have complained about problems with the Weather app.

Apple’s own system status pages acknowledge issues with the Weather app. Also, other users have reported having to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords after the update, which is a big nuisance.

iOS 16.4.1 would be a temporary update, while iOS 16.5 remains in testing. Apple released the first beta version of iOS 16.5 last week with a few minor changes including the ability to start a screen recording with Siri.

How to find old tweets on Twitter

It is expected that iOS 16.5 will likely be released to the public sometime in May. It is also worth mentioning that Apple should announce the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, which runs from June 5th to 9th, with several other news.

