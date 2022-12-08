Apple may miss Q4 iPhone sales forecast due to Covid-19 outbreak

Apple may not come out unscathed from the new stoppages at Chinese factories due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to forecasts by Morgan Stanley, an American financial services company, the big tech may sell fewer phones than expected in the last quarter of 2022. The initial expectation was that Apple closed the quarter with 85 million iPhone units sold worldwide. Now, with production slowing in China, the forecast is that the company will sell 75.5 million cell phones — 11% less than expected volume for the last fiscal period, despite the stimulus of the holiday season.

With the new outbreak of Covid-19, the Chinese government decided to paralyze factories and other facilities to prevent a more pronounced spread of the coronavirus. That meant Foxconn’s factory city — Apple’s biggest supplier — in China had trouble assembling phones between October and November, causing a low inventory. - Advertisement - However, the factory was involved in controversy for increasing the workload of its employees during the lockdown, forcing them to sleep in the facilities themselves to avoid contamination. Employees staged a riot at one of Apple’s production facilities over broken promises by company leaders.

Morgan Stanley believes that, due to the problems faced in recent months, the Apple expected to generate $120 billion in revenue in its final fiscal 2022 quarterthat is, a drop of 3% compared to the same period in 2021. Despite the delays, demand for the brand’s most expensive smartphones remains unabated. Apple is seeking to reduce its dependence on supplying Chinese facilities, especially in light of the conflicts between China and the United States, which have caused the banning of companies responsible for producing the iPhone’s NAND memory. With that, the North American started to resort to Samsung and manufacturers in Europe.

