Apple may launch Reality Pro as its first VR headset to rival Meta Quest, rumor says

may an entirely new product in its portfolio in 2023. Rumors claim that big tech is working on its virtual and augmented reality to enter the metaverse. This Sunday (04), Mark Gurman revealed new details about this accessory, which should be called “Reality Pro”. According to the popular analyst BloombergO Reality Pro should be the first of three models that will make up Apple’s first generation of AR/VR glasses. This accessory will be a direct rival to the Meta Quest Pro — the supposed “Project Cambria” — which is expected to launch later this month as its most advanced headset for virtual reality.

The trio is developed under the codes N301, N602 and N421. While we still don’t have details on the official names of each accessory, Gurman says the N301 model is the Apple Reality Pro. The N602 should be its successor, and it will possibly be launched at a lower price than the original model. The N421 could be Apple Glass, expected only for 2025.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the North American company registered three brands that make clear reference to its future mixed reality ecosystem. "Reality Pro" was one of the names on the list that also includes "Reality One" and "Reality Processor". Previous patents also registered the name "realityOS" for the operating system of the glasses. Gurman did not comment on the meaning of Reality One and Reality Processor, but it is worth risking that Apple may end up not using the M1 processor, as reported in previous rumors. Industry sources claim that Apple's mixed reality headset can be equipped with micro-OLED screens with 4K resolution, two processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and sensors for eye tracking, gesture recognition and obstacle detection during use. The price can be around US$ 2,999 (about R$ 15,500).

