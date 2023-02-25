Apple May Launch a Low-End VR Headset in 2025, Analyst Says

Apple has yet to confirm plans for its first augmented and virtual reality headset, but there are already rumors brewing about a second generation of the device.

A second-generation AR/VR headset from Apple will include both high-end and low-end models that will “likely” launch in 2025, said Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a Medium post on Friday.

Apple’s first mixed reality headset could be unveiled in June at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, according to Bloomberg. The long-rumored device is expected to be priced in the $3,000 range. It could be similar to Meta’s Quest Pro, with mixed reality and eye tracking onboard.

Even if the rumored headset is introduced at WWDC, Apple tends to announce new products months before they’re available. Kuo seemed to back up that point on Friday, saying the “probability of the headset launch alongside iPhone 15 in 3Q23 is rising.”

2023 is gearing up to be a major year for virtual reality headsets, with both the PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 3 being released — in addition to Apple’s rumored headset.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.