Apple may have to open up the iPhone to third-party app stores and adopt RCS for messaging

- Advertisement -

Now the EU could force Apple to open up the iPhone to third-party stores and use the RCS standard in iMessage. It seems that the European Union is hell-bent on Apple changing a few things. First it was to force all electronic devices to use USB-C by December 2024.

The Digital Markets Law which was passed by the EU parliament earlier this year and has some pretty big effects for Apple. On the one hand, Apple may have to open up the iPhone to support third-party app stores. That’s something Apple really doesn’t want to do, arguing that it’s a security risk for users.

Also, Apple might also be required to open up iMessage and make it interoperable.

One way to do that would be by adopting RCS, which is something Google has been trying to force Apple to do all through 2022.

- Advertisement -

Apple says that “has not yet made a decision on how it might open iMessage and its Messages app to third-party services.” Apple engineers believe that “Such a change could impair end-to-end encryption and other privacy features offered by iMessage.” The company goes on to say that they are not currently considering RCS.

Any iPhone user who sends a message to an Android user via SMS is not encrypted. It’s literally only encrypted from iPhone to iPhone. Although Google says that RCS is encrypted (it is), that’s not part of the initial specification. So the mere adoption of RCS would not be enough to maintain end-to-end encryption.