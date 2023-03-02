Apple may break relationship with Qualcomm after the iPhone 16, says executive

Apple is working to end dependence on other companies in its main product lines, a strategy seen in the launch of the M1 processor that came to cut the relationship with Intel. This measure should also reach other products of the brand in addition to Macs and laptops, and may reach iPhones from next year. According to information from the CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, the Cupertino giant has not shown interest in acquiring new shipments of modems for 2024 indicating that the iPhone 16 can use its own component instead of Qualcomm’s connectivity chips, which also equip devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, among other manufacturers.

Apparently, the iPhone 15 should still use Qualcomm’s modem, but its successor should be independent in this regard, adopting an alleged Apple chip. The relationship between both North American companies is a long one, so the possible change should represent a huge step for Apple in terms of its own hardware. - Advertisement - We do not know exactly why Tim Cook’s management is supposed to preach the end of the partnership, however, informants claim that the relationship between the companies is tense and is not going well. This difficulty would have been created after Qualcomm began charging royalties on a technology patent on a part used by Apple.

Hostile meetings between the boards of the two companies would have taken place in mid-2019 to resolve the impasse, but Apple’s initial intention was to abandon Qualcomm and migrate to Intel, a failed plan when the multinational announced its departure from the mobile modems segment, making it unfeasible the end of the contract between Apple and Qualcomm. “We are not making plans for 2024, my planning assumption is that we are not providing [à Apple] a modem in 2024, but it’s their decision,” Cristiano Amon told CNBC at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

