Apple, market value of $ 191 billion in one day: never anyone like her

Apple scores a new record snatching it from Amazon: with the jump of 190.9 billion dollars became the publicly listed company in the United States to have registered the highest increase in market value in a single day . Last February, Jeff Bezos’ company had seen its market cap grow by $ 190.8 billion in 24 hours, but it was not enough to contain the $ 1 trillion slump reported since the beginning of the year until today.

The Cupertino company thus further strengthens its capitalization after returning below the 3,000 billion dollars recorded at the beginning of 2022: to date it remains the company listed in the USA with the highest market value, even surpassing that of Meta, Google and Amazon. together.

At this time, Apple’s market capitalization is equal to 2.38 billion dollars: a good business card in anticipation of Black Friday and the upcoming Christmas holidays despite the difficulties along the entire supply chain due to the known problems of component shortages. It is also necessary to take into account the serious ongoing crisis that risks bringing the entire economy to recession and that has forced the top management to block hiring (a generalized fact, unfortunately).