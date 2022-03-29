Apple Maps UK pedestrian kit with cameras and sensors

Apple is making the Apple Maps team more accessible to pedestrians in the UK. So he’s been sending out workers with data collection backpacks. They have done this work so that they can reach places that are not easily accessible with mapping cars.

Apple Maps collecting data on UK cities with backpacks

Mapping services such as Apple Maps are often based on data collected by an encrypted vehicle traveling on the road. However, this approach means that pedestrian areas are sometimes excluded. In the UK, Apple is already working to improve its Apple Maps data for pedestrians, collecting as much data as possible away from cars.

Starting from Monday and until the month of MayApple will be sending employees to areas of London, Birmingham and Manchester in order to collect more data for Apple Maps, this according to Bloomberg reports. The effort will focus on areas where cars cannot access a given area so easily, but pedestrians have free rein to walk.

Employees will wear backpacks containing an array of sensors and imaging devices similar to those placed in Apple Maps cars. The backpacks would then help create 2D maps of the collected areas. In the same way, they will help improve the Look Around function, giving users more places to see from their devices.

Parks, town squares and transit stations are also said to be the team’s targets, with Birmingham’s Bullring, New Street and Edgbaston Street on the list. In Manchester, the areas to be mapped are Albert Square, Shambles Square and St. Peter’s Square.

Through your Image Collection pagethe listings indicate that Apple will also collect data via backpack in Berkshire and Staffordshire.

The company has explained:

Apple is conducting field studies with vehicles around the world to collect data to improve Apple Maps and support the Look Around feature.

Updates will then use:

Same privacy protections as Apple Maps vehicles

This would include the censorship of the faces and license plates that appear in Look Around.

Apple began using pedestrian-based data collection for Apple Maps in 2018, using a highly customized backpack in San Francisco.

However, this also wouldn’t be the first time Apple has used its UK pedestrian teams. In 2020, a similar effort was made, with full equipment, carrying cameras and LiDAR sensors in backpacks, even bringing coverage to London. This movement could then go through more areas of Europe, possibly reaching other places such as Spain, Italy or some others. However, the latter is just guesswork.