Apple Maps is redesigned and expanded for more than 4 countries

Apple recently is working to continue with the updates and improvements of applications, in this case an expansion for the most current version of Apple Maps to make it reach more countries. Through a press release Yesterday, the Cupertino company announced the launch of “the new experience” of Apple Maps and that it is fully available for more and more countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The update now allows multiple users from the five mentioned countries the possibility to fully enjoy the new navigation experience that is more efficient, precise and even with the new graphics and much more detailed cartography. Similarly, it also offers better 3D style visualization with waypoints, as well as multiple other new mechanics.

This update, includes support for the “Siri Natural Language Guidance” feature. According to Apple, through this function you can receive “directions that sound more natural and easier to follow.”

Here are more Apple Maps features in these countries

You can get more detailed instructions for walking in augmented reality just by raising your iPhone to receive scans of nearby buildings. After this, the application will be able to tell you with great precision the location where you are, as well as the closest instructions to follow in the real world.

Apple Maps' "Look Around" feature enables high-resolution street images, as well as 3D photos with better transitions so as not to confuse the user. Also you will be able to allow yourself a virtual walk through the application through the map of the Netherlands, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Now speaking of drivers for some electric cars, p You can have trip planning with Apple Maps at select charging points.

Users with public access in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland they will have a better location of the stations and be able to mark the most frequent lines for their use.

In the statement from Apple’s senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, it is said that Apple Maps will gradually be able to explore the world without having to worry about privacy. Well, now more and more users will be able to have this service, with the improvements in these countries. He also remembers that you can find more information about it in the official Apple press release at the following link.