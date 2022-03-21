Apple: Many services are down, including iCloud, Music and App Store | In resolution

For several minutes most of Apple’s services and apps are inactive or experiencing issues, including App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness +, Apple TV +, Find My, FaceTime, and more.

At the moment, the developer website is also unavailable, and some of the Cupertino company’s internal systems would also be reportedly down.

Last February, we recall, there were problems with the iCloud servers, FaceTime and more, but since then there have been no other malfunctions. Today’s would seem to be one of the largest interruptions that has affected Apple in recent years, affecting the entire range of services.