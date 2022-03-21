Apple: Many services are down, including iCloud, Music and App Store | In resolution

For several minutes most of Apple’s services and apps are inactive or experiencing issues, including App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness +, Apple TV +, Find My, FaceTime, and more.

The downdetector site shows spikes in reports
At the moment, the developer website is also unavailable, and some of the Cupertino company’s internal systems would also be reportedly down.

Last February, we recall, there were problems with the iCloud servers, FaceTime and more, but since then there have been no other malfunctions. Today’s would seem to be one of the largest interruptions that has affected Apple in recent years, affecting the entire range of services.

THE SERVICES RETURN TO WORK
18:40
Apple has updated its service status page. At the moment they are not working the App Store, Arcade, Apple TV +, iCloud Mail, Private Relay, Maps, Podcasts and Radio


6:25 pm

Apple is quickly fixing the problems. The services are starting up again

