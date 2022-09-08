Apple makes official iPhone 14 family with four models and design changes

At an event held on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7), made official its new of cell phones globally. The list consists of four models: 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They come with hardware differences and some visual changes compared to their predecessors in the Pro versions, while the two most basic ones don’t change that much compared to the 13th generation. TechSmart followed the Cupertino giant’s presentation and tells the following details:

and screen

- Advertisement - One of the main turning points for the iPhone 14 family is in its design. Apple finally gave up the larger rectangular notch on the Pro models, for a smaller oval solution, which houses all the front sensors, has dynamic animations and provides greater frontal use, but kept the traditional design in the notch of the 14 and 14 Plus. The sides are still made of metal and with a straighter design. Already behind, the block of cameras has increased in volume in general – especially in the Pro and Pro Max models – thanks to the larger lenses. The distribution follows what we already know: two diagonally in the more modest models; and three in triangular layout in the Pro versions. Apple Seems Very Interested in Gaming Controllers | Patent





Modifications for this generation still include the lack of a Mini model. Apple preferred to exchange the small iPhone for the Plus variant, which has the same screen size as the Pro Max – 6.7 inches – but with fewer features. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro have a 6.1-inch panel each. The highlights of the Pro and Pro Max models are their improved brightness to up to 2,000 nits. They also gained an Always-On Display feature, to leave information with the screen locked. The “Apple” promises a very energy efficient panel, with down to up to 1 Hz in order to save energy.

hardware and software

- Advertisement -

In the main technical specifications, “Apple” for the first time divided its smartphone family in relation to the mobile platform. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come equipped with the A15 Bionic, the same chip present in the predecessor line, while the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have the new A16 Bionic. The new chip promises a third of the power over the competition. As usual, Apple did not initially disclose the amount of RAM memory of its devices, nor the battery capacity at the moment. However, it promises the greatest autonomy in an iPhone for this generation.





- Advertisement - On the software side, all members of the iPhone 14 series arrive with iOS 16 installed from the factory. They should get many years of software updates, so longevity won’t be an issue here. Apple also delivers all models with 5G and eSIM support – the latter used exclusively for the United States.

cameras

When we talk about cameras, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come equipped with a main sensor and an ultrawide sensor of 12 MP each. It had the aperture improved to f/1.5, to improve captures in dark places. Low light results are up to 49% better. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a 48 MP main camera, with the so-called quad-pixel, which joins four pixels into one to improve the amount of details recorded. The company promises twice the performance at night compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. These have a 12 MP telephoto sensor, with two times optical zoom, in addition to the 12 MP ultrawide.





On the front, the front camera is 12 MP and has a new TrueDepth sensor, with an emphasis on autofocus. Apple even applied its Deep Fusion image processing to improve light performance and color rendering. The technology was called the “Photonic Engine”. Realme C17: an inexpensive mobile with great battery and 90Hz refresh rate For videos, optical image stabilization is supported to better deal with blur. An “Action Mode” was also inserted in the footage, to give the firmness of a gimbal.

Prices and availability

The iPhone 14 family will be available for pre-sale in the international market from September 9th, with availability on September 16th (iPhone 14) and October 7th (iPhone 14 Plus). Check the prices of each model below: Apple iPhone 14: from R$7,599

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: from R$8,599

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: from R$9,499

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: from R$10,499

What do you think of Apple’s new iPhones for this generation? Share with us your opinion!