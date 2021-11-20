Apple makes iFixit happy: a radical change of perspective (with some doubts)

A change of perspective: that’s how Apple’s new repair program is defined by whoever repairs is meant, that is iFixit. It is the CEO Kyle Wiens who expresses his thoughts on Twitter, almost incredulous that the Cupertino company has decided to follow this path in a completely unexpected way. Starting next year, the Self Service Repair will allow anyone with a minimum of skills to independently repair Apple devices using original components and tools and, equally important, following the official repair manuals.

Apple’s announcement may seem like a small thing – they’ll post free manuals and sell parts to their customers. But it’s a radical change of perspective, writes the CEO of iFixit. “A previously impossible repair will become possible“, we read on the site: everything can be done from home, without necessarily having to contact an authorized center, how to replace a broken screen by purchasing the original tools and components directly from Apple, following the instructions step by step.

A “considerable concession to our collective competence“, therefore, which transforms in an instant what was previously considered (by Apple) as dangerous useless. It will start from the United States: on the Self Service Repair Online Store it will initially be possible to purchase the display, battery and cameras of the iPhone 12 (and variants) and iPhone 13 (and variants), then the program will subsequently be extended to other components and also to the MacBook M1 . iFixit hopes that the manuals are as complete as those provided to repair centers, but that the language is user-friendly. It is one thing to contact an expert technician, another is to explain step by step what and how to do to a private customer.

IT IS NOT ALL GOLD THAT GLITTERS