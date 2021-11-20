Apple makes iFixit happy: a radical change of perspective (with some doubts)

A change of perspective: that’s how Apple’s new repair program is defined by whoever repairs is meant, that is iFixit. It is the CEO Kyle Wiens who expresses his thoughts on Twitter, almost incredulous that the Cupertino company has decided to follow this path in a completely unexpected way. Starting next year, the Self Service Repair will allow anyone with a minimum of skills to independently repair Apple devices using original components and tools and, equally important, following the official repair manuals.
Apple’s announcement may seem like a small thing – they’ll post free manuals and sell parts to their customers. But it’s a radical change of perspective,
writes the CEO of iFixit. “A previously impossible repair will become possible“, we read on the site: everything can be done from home, without necessarily having to contact an authorized center, how to replace a broken screen by purchasing the original tools and components directly from Apple, following the instructions step by step.
A “considerable concession to our collective competence“, therefore, which transforms in an instant what was previously considered (by Apple) as dangerous useless. It will start from the United States: on the Self Service Repair Online Store it will initially be possible to purchase the display, battery and cameras of the iPhone 12 (and variants) and iPhone 13 (and variants), then the program will subsequently be extended to other components and also to the MacBook M1 .
iFixit hopes that the manuals are as complete as those provided to repair centers, but that the language is user-friendly. It is one thing to contact an expert technician, another is to explain step by step what and how to do to a private customer.
However, some remain doubts about Apple’s change of strategy, starting from the warranty up to other aspects such as repair costs and device obsolescence:
- Apple software does not currently allow an IRP member to replace a damaged part of an Apple device with a plug from another Apple device. It requires the scanning of two serials, one of the replaced piece, one of the smartphone. It is a limit that still exists for those who repair with salvaged parts and for re-conditioners
- it is not known whether Apple software can be used to reset battery status readings, True Tone capabilities, or remove non-genuine component alerts
- the prices of spare parts destined for IRPs are generally higher than those of Apple: iFixit gives the example of the display for the iPhone 12, which for IRP costs $ 235 up to $ 270. It is as if Apple wanted to guarantee maximum freedom in do-it-yourself repair while making it economically inexpensive
- the program will also have repercussions on the obsolescence of the products. Apple may decide to reduce the time in which parts are available (in Germany, however, there is a legal obligation of at least 7 years)