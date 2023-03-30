Apple makes available new architecture of the Home application in iOS/iPadOS 16.4

A apple re-released the option to update to the new architecture of the Casa application with the release of iOS version 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, in addition to macOS Ventura in variant 13.3. The engine was temporarily retired in an update in December 2022. As pointed out by the MacRumors website, after installing the update last on Apple devices, users will once again be able to choose to update any home configured in the Home app to the newly released architecture.

According to Apple, the new architecture of the Home application adds faster and more reliable performance, especially for smart properties with many accessories installed, facilitating the entire process of using gadgets, for example. The company also highlighted that any device that is connected to a home and is not updated will lose access to the property until newer software is installed, including people invited to control the residence.

Another point is the need to have an Apple TV or a HomePod configured as a home center to share control and receive notifications in the new architecture. It is worth mentioning that the iPad does not support this option since the arrival of iOS 16. To update the Home app, simply open it on your iPhone, iPad or Mac and follow the steps below: Tap or click the More button (three dots); Select “Home Settings”; If you have several houses, choose one and select “House Settings”; Select “Software Update”; Tap or click Learn More under “Update Available for Home” and follow the instructions to update.