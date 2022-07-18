Apple MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M2 Pro / Max: the latest on the launch date

Last Friday the initial launch cycle of the first MacBook laptops equipped with the new M2 chip ended: the MacBook Air M2 arrived in stores, while last month the renewed MacBook Pro 13 “made its debut.

Apple Silicon M2, however, will become part of the standard equipment of other MacBooks in the coming months; M2 and respective variants, it would be more correct to say. According to the latest rumors released by a reliable source (Mark Gurman by Bloomberg), the 14 “and 16” MacBook Pros equipped with the most powerful versions of the M2 chip, namely M2 Pro and M2 Maxare already in development and that the Company aims to market them between lautumn 2022 and spring 2023.

The launch window is still wide, but it is an unavoidable circumstance at the moment given the uncertainties concerning the supply chain: given the ongoing challenges of the supply chain, it is difficult to predict exactly when they will hit store shelvessays Gurman. According to the source, the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M2 Pro and Max chips will substantially keep the design of the current models unchanged – after all, it has only been renewed a few months ago -, the main novelty will be represented by the new chips.

M2 Pro and M2 Max should above all improve the graphics performance of the previous M1 Pro and M1 Max, a circumstance pleasing to professional users who will use them for activities such as video editing and encoding: it seems that much of the focus will be on the graphics side, as with the standard M2, Gurman continues. For reference, please note that in the first benchmarks the M2 was 12% faster in single core and 20% in multi core compared to the M1.