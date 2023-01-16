Apple MacBook Air turns 15; remember the iconic revelation made by Steve Jobs

On January 15, 2008, the then CEO of apple, Steve Jobs, showed the world the MacBook Air. The presentation was marked in the company’s history by the fact that the executive removed the device from a yellow envelope to highlight its thickness. The MacBook Air was announced during an Apple keynote at the Macworld Expo. In addition to the laptop, the company also showed other news, such as the launch of the Time Capsule, updates for the iPhone and iPod touch and much more.





However, the MacBook Air stole the show with its introduction by Steve Jobs: “We built the world’s thinnest notebook without sacrificing a full-size keyboard or a full-size 13-inch display. When you first see the MacBook Air, it’s hard to believe it’s a high-performance notebook with a full-size keyboard and display. But this is,” said Steve Jobs. the presentation of macbook air starts from the 49 minutes of the video above.

Technical specifications

Check out, below, the specifications of the first MacBook Air announced by Steve Jobs, which became available for purchase on January 29, 2008: 13.3″ LED-backlit widescreen display with 1280×800 resolution;

1.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor with 4MB L2 cache;

800 MHz front side bus;

2GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM;

80 GB hard disk drive with sudden motion sensor;

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator X3100;

Micro-DVI port (includes micro-DVI to VGA and micro-DVI to DVI adapters);

Built-in iSight video camera;

Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

1 USB 2.0 port;

1 headphone jack;

Multitouch TrackPad with support for advanced multitouch gestures, including tap, scroll, pinch, rotate, and swipe;

45 Watt MagSafe Power Adapter.

These were relatively decent specs for the time, but the MacBook Air was clearly limited by its thin and light form factor. After all, it was the “thinnest notebook in the world,” according to Jobs, measuring 0.16 inches at its thinnest point. Overall, the first version of the MacBook Air received mixed reviews, with praise for the design, and criticism for performance and battery life. Many reviews recognized, however, that the MacBook Air was the first step towards the future of the MacBook line.

The future of the MacBook Air

After the initial introduction of the MacBook Air in January 2008, it became a mainstay of Apple’s laptop lineup and received several versions with hardware enhancements, but nothing as innovative in terms of notebook design. In 2022, the MacBook Air was redesigned to ditch the iconic design. In addition, the device also saw the introduction of the M2 chip insidefor yet another boost in performance and efficiency, as well as the return of MagSafe for charging.



