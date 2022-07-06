Apple MacBook Air M2: pre-orders starting Friday 8 July

Apple just announced that pre-orders for the MacBook Air with M2 SoC announced last month they will start next Friday 8 Julyfurther confirming that from July 15th it will be available for purchase. In detail, pre-orders will start at 14:00 Italian time, while we remind you that the base price in our country will be 1,529 euros includeda figure that drops to 1,414 euros for the Education sector.





In addition to the renewed M2 SoC, Apple's superlight can count on several strengths, among them: a 13.6 "Liquid Retina displayvideo camera FaceTime HD 1080pfour speaker sound system e MagSafe charging; the optimization of the latest Apple Silicon SoC, on the other hand, will guarantee outstanding performance and excellent energy efficiency, "quantified" by Apple in 18 hours of autonomy (video playback).





Apple MacBook Air with M2 SoC will be available in midnight, galaxy, silver and space gray colors; the basic configuration of the device, at 1,529 euros, provides 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD. A second configuration, a 1,879 eurosis equipped with one instead 10 Core GPU and 512GB SSDleaving the rest of the specifications almost unchanged.

MACBOOK AIR M2 – CONFIGURATIONS