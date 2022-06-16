Apple MacBook 15 “could arrive in the summer of 2023

Kuo adds that he has not yet received concrete tips on the 12 “MacBook (again: MacBook only, no Air or Pro) that has been rumored recently. It is also worth noting that towards the end of March, the same analyst had predicted that the 15 “MacBook would be produced starting in the fourth quarter of 2023 – thus implying a release as early as 2024. In short, it seems that the device has been significantly anticipated.

The well-known TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has updated his forecasts for the (at least partial) Mac line-up that Apple will release in the course of 2023. Specifically, the analyst speaks of a 15 “MacBook (note the absence of any suffix) which could enter the mass production phase in early spring 2023, and which could be launched in June or a few months later. The laptop could be offered in two macro-variants:

It has been rumored for some time that Apple wants to put the “smooth” MacBook brand back on track, after the experiment conducted between 2015 and 2019 with at least dubious success. The presence of an M2 Pro chip (of course all to be confirmed, but taking Kuo’s predictions for good) suggests that it could be a intermediate model between the Air and the Pro: a rational line-up could include only M2 for the Air, M2 or M2 Pro for the MacBook, and the more powerful M2 Max and M2 Ultra reserved for the Pro.

If desired, it could somehow replace the “base” MacBook Pro, the one still with Touch Bar, which has just been updated with the M2 chip. This is pure speculation on our part, but it is true that the current strategy with two bands of MBP does not make too much sense, and that the 13 “model appears increasingly dated compared to the rest of the offer.

At the same time, it should be remembered that recently Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg has heard that Apple is working on a 15 “MacBook Air; it could be the same machine, and the presence or absence of the “Air” brand would be just a matter of marketing and opportunity. What do you think?